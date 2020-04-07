In-person voting for the 2020 Spring Election and Presidential Preference will take place as scheduled on April 7.
According to a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by April 7 and received by 4 p.m. on April 13 to be counted, while hand-delivered ballots or ballots without a postmark must be returned to the polling place by 8 p.m. to be counted.
Those who have not received an absentee ballot and wish to vote must vote at their polling places on April 7. You can find your polling place and more voting information at myvote.wi.gov.
Gov. Tony Evers had issued an executive order on Monday, April 6, to suspend in-person voting and directed that a special session of the state Legislature be held on Tuesday, April 7, to address the situation, caused by the outbreak of COVID-19.
However, directives from the Wisconsin Election Commission and state Supreme Court stopped the order to postpone the election.
As for election night results, clerks are forbidden from publishing preliminary numbers before April 13.
In the Village of Windsor, those requesting to vote absentee in person are advised to call the village office at (608) 888-0066.
Visit vi.deforest.wi.us and windsorwi.gov for more information on voting. Location and hours of polling for Town of Vienna residents can be found at Vienna-wis.com.
