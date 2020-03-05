His mother says that Finn Sullivan has a “heart of gold” and loves animals.
As it turns out, the 11-year-old DeForest boy, who attends school in the Sun Prairie Area School District, is also relentless when fighting for something he believes in.
Starting when he was 10, Finn began working to convince fire departments around Wisconsin to buy oxygen masks for pets affected by fires.
“I got an email from Finn back in January around the first of the year,” said City of Madison Fire Chief Steven A. Davis. “You could tell from the email that he was passionate about the cause, that he was passionate about saving dogs and cats.”
Davis was persuaded. His department purchased two sets of them, which includes small, medium and large masks, for $170. They were priced at $85 apiece and usually cost between $80-$100.
“It goes over the snout,” said Davis. “It says in the fine print that they can fit a small mouse to a young colt.”
That purchase made Finn happy. He met with members of the City of Madison Fire Department on Tuesday, March 3, to see the masks put into service. Davis said they arrived two weeks ago.
Amanda Sullivan is Finn’s mom. She said Finn is an “amazing kiddo” who has had some medical struggles, including chromosome deletion, which can cause severe congenital anomalies and lead to disabilities. He is on the autism spectrum.
“Animals have always been there for him, when people have not,” said Amanda. “Animals have always been able to relate to him and understand him.”
She added that Finn says that when he’s sad, animals make him feel better.
“He’s just a kind-hearted kid,” said Amanda.
Davis said Finn’s email pushed them to buy the masks. He explained that they are somewhat prevalent in the fire service. Davis learned that Finn has emailed 750 fire departments in the state to ask that they have them on hand. He also said that Finn keeps track of those that have responded.
It was Finn’s passion that encouraged Davis and department personnel to do what they could to get them.
“You could tell he wasn’t going to stop until we did,” said Davis.
Amanda said this is the first time Finn has done something like this. She said his brother had done fundraisers before.
Talking to his brother Corbin spurred Finn, whose dad's name is Mike, to action. They discussed what they would do if they had $200, according to Amanda.
“This is what he wanted to do and how he wanted to make a difference,” said Amanda.
Finn’s goal is to have every single fire department stocked with the masks.
“He is very in tune with things,” said Amanda. “When he heard that animals were dying in fires, he said he wanted fire departments to have pet oxygen masks. He did his research. Some had them, but a lot didn’t.”
Finn then went to his school to ask if she could do this as a project. Amanda said Finn is technologically savvy and has put together a spread sheet to keep track of his progress.
“It’s a big project, but he’s not going to stop until he does it,” said Amanda.
A Facebook page called Best Friends Breathe has been established to aid in Finn’s cause. It’s helping him send messages to fire departments about the idea. They are also applying for a grant to help fire departments pay for the masks, as well as a Go Fund Me page.
The family, who recently moved to DeForest, has two German shepherd dogs that mean the world to Finn, according to Amanda. Their names are Duke and Valor.
“They are his babies,” said Amanda.
Davis said Madison is unique in that the department doesn’t see a lot of pets in fires. More often than not, their owners get them out in time. He advises them not to go back into buildings on fire to get their pets.
“Believe it or not, they are resilient creatures,” said Davis, who recalled a 2005 incident where there was an apartment fire and it had been down for hours when a 120-pound Labrador came running out soaking wet during a secondary search of the property.
Davis also said that paramedics are trained to treat animals’ health in such situations. He explained that if an animal is struggling to breathe, they give it a little oxygen and they usually self-heal. Having the masks at the ready could certainly save their lives.
