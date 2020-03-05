DeForest’s Finn Sullivan, a student in the Sun Prairie Area School District, helps pack up oxygen masks for animals that were recently acquired by the City of Madison Police and put into service on Tuesday, March 3. Sullivan wrote an email Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis to encourage the department to buy the masks, The department bought two packages for a total of $170 and they will go in the department’s command vehicle, which goes to every fire. Sullivan is trying to get every fire department in Wisconsin to have the pet oxygen masks on hand, after learning that 40,000 pets die in fires every year.