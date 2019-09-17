After learning more Tuesday night about urban rabbit keeping and the educational aspects of it for kids, the DeForest Village Board put off voting on a proposed ordinance on restricting the keeping of small mammals in residential areas.
“For me, tonight, on this issue, I’m not ready to say whether we should limit the amount of rabbits to four or six,” said Trustee Jeff Miller. “I’d like to take a step back and engage others. See what other communities have done.”
In light of what was revealed in a two-hour debate, Miller asked whether they should be regulating animals or the structures they’re kept in.
The ordinance proposal called for limiting the amount of small mammals, including rabbits, that could be kept to four per household.
The board voted unanimously to table the matter until its second meeting in January.
