The Village of Windsor is getting a fourth Dane County Sheriff’s deputy.
On Thursday, Oct. 17, the Windsor Village Board unanimously approved adding another deputy to its contracted staff for 2020, along with a vehicle. The car will arrive in the middle of the year.
“This is something we’ve talked about for some time,” said Trustee Brad Mueller. “With our growth, it’s absolutely necessary.”
Village President Bob Wipperfurth said Windsor considered making this move in 2019, but financial reasons scuttled those plans. The total cost of hiring the additional deputy is $134,609, with money for training, insurance and clerical support combined with an hourly wage and benefits of $62.98 an hour.
That would increase the amount the village pays in total for deputies’ wages and support costs to $497,972.
Wipperfurth also said there have been preliminary discussions with the DeForest Area School District about sharing the cost of bringing a fifth deputy aboard for 2021. That officer would serve the new intermediate school the district is constructing.
Trustee Bruce Stravinski said that funding for the new deputy has been included in the preliminary 2020 budget.
“The commitment is solid,” said Stravinski. “The commitment has been made.”
The details will be sorted out with Dane County. One of the issues left to be decided is what shift the new officer will work for Windsor.
Dane County Sheriff’s Lt. Charles Immel was present at Thursday’s meeting and spoke in favor of expanding Windsor’s contracted staff of deputies.
“The quality of service you’ll get from a contracted deputy is head and shoulders above what you’d get with a regular deputy,” said Immel.
Immel advised the village board to go with a shift of 5 p.m.-1 a.m. or 7 p.m.-3 a.m. and a rotation of six days on, three days off. Immel said he would also like to see Windsor increase its hours of coverage and inch closer to full coverage of 24 hours. Currently, the village gets 16 hours of coverage from its contracted deputies.
The proposed total levy increase for police officers and vehicles for the village in 2020 is $63,739, with $30,398 of that going for the additional officer and vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.