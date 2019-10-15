The DeForest Village Board unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday accepting the low bid of $943,303.61 from R.G. Huston Company Inc. for the construction of the Innovation Drive Bridge over the Yahara River and street extension.
“I thought the price was pretty good,” said Trustee Jeff Miller.
Village President Judd Blau added, “I know a number of people over there, and they’re all excited about it, except a few.”
The high bid for the work was more than $1.3 million.
DeForest Public Works Project Coordinator Greg Hall said the award of the contract is contingent upon receiving the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s floodplain permit approval. In a summary written to the village board, Hall noted it takes roughly 50 days in a 90-day permitting review process.
After the permit is approved, the village would award the project and the hope is construction can still begin this fall. It is being funded through TID No. 5.
A total of nine bids were submitted for the project. Low bidder R.G. Huston has been involved with a few village projects, including TID 6 and TID 8 developments.
Hall wrote, “Staff has worked with R.G. Huston and found them to be competent and responsive.”
There is an alternate of nearly $10,000 for a formliner, which is included in the total project cost. Hall writes that it is a concrete form that will make the exterior walls of the bridge look like rock. It is similar to all of the bridges in the village, according to Hall.
The village has had longstanding plans for the construction of the bridge, which would connect the Conservancy Place Development to the lands in the village east of the Yahara River.
