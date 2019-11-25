A “Run for Office” event hosted by the DeForest-Windsor Area Grassroots will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 7-7:45 p.m. at the DeForest Area Public Library Community Room (downstairs).
It will be a nonpartisan, informational event that is free and open to the public. Those who have ever considered running for local office in the greater DeForest-Windsor community, know someone who should, or are just curious about the process, are encouraged to attend this event.
Attendees will learn about the basics of how to run for office and hear from current local elected officials in a panel discussion about what it is like to run and serve. Confirmed local officials participating, include: Maureen McCarville, Dane County supervisor; Chair of the Vienna Town Board Jerry Marx; DeForest Area School District Board Member Keri Brunelle, DeForest Village Trustee Abigail Lowery, who will also serve as moderator; and possibly another local elected official to be announced.
