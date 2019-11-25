Hopes of expanding the DeForest Housing Authority’s facility off N. Main Street behind the Community and Senior Center and across the street from EVCO Plastics hit a snag at Thursday’s Windsor Village Board meeting.
Ed Wall, executive director of the organization, was in attendance, asking for permission to use two nearby parcels of land owned by Windsor – one as part of a park area, with picnic tables and swings, and a portion of another to extend its shop/office.
The big hang-up is the village wants indemnification and “hold harmless” protection from liability since the property sits on a former landfill.
“The way around it would be to sell the property to (the housing authority),” said Cole, speaking to Wall directly.
Cole advised that it was a “take all or take none of it” situation, as whoever owns it would have environmental responsibility for the property. However, Cole and other village trustees later expressed concern that such a sale would result in another wooded Windsor parcel nearby being landlocked.
The DeForest Housing Authority is considering an addition to its facility of housing units for the disabled and the elderly on the location, which sits beside the Yahara River. Wall said the facility, built in 1983, has a number of problems. The property has two to three sinkholes.
Building a two- to three-story addition of multi-bedroom family units – eight at minimum – is part of the plan, and Wall said the Housing Authority will be applying for state aid to help with the project.
Wall suggested it could help with providing housing for the homeless locally, especially kids. Wall said he found out there were 27 homeless students going to classes in the DeForest Area School District.
“I was blown away by that number,” said Wall.
Wall said the project would be a “win-win” for both DeForest and Windsor.
“Right now, we don’t do enough for our homeless kids,” said Wall.
The Department of Natural Resources was contacted to see if the Housing Authority could build on the old landfill. The DNR gave its OK, as long as there are no signs of waste beneath, according to an email Wall received the agency.
Trustee Don Madelung backed the project and hoped the villages of DeForest and Windsor could work out a solution.
“Let’s get creative in working with this,” said Madelung, who wants to see some outside-the-box thinking to see the project through. “That land is doing nothing for us.”
Trustee Bruce Stravinski, who also sits on the Community and Senior Center Board, also relayed his worries over provisions for stormwater runoff and detention ponds on the property.
Trustee Monica Smith wondered if other areas for such a project could be considered.
Wall noted that the proximity of the facility to the Senior and Community Center is a boon to users whose monthly income generally ranges from $800 to $1,100.
“To me, it’s one of the most important community assets we have,” said Wall.
No decision was made regarding the matter at Thursday’s meeting. Wall said he would take it up with the Village of DeForest.
