Everything seemed to hit at once a little more than a year ago, as the local area experienced unprecedented flooding on March 14, 2019.
There was a spike in temperature and heavy rain arrived. The combination of warmth and water melted a lot of snow in a short amount of time. Ice dam blockage also caused problems.
“I actually had off that day, and I was taking care of a dental appointment,” said DeForest Village President Judd Blau.
He received a call from a resident asking what was being done about the flooding near his home. The village’s public works department had already swung into action.
Village of DeForest Director of Public Works Kelli Bialkowski remembers getting a call about stormwater problems in town, especially around the Dahl Park area. Driveways were being sandbagged to prevent stormwater from reaching houses.
“It was all hands on deck,” said Bialkowski.
Windsor Village President Bob Wipperfurth couldn’t believe how fast it started.
“It all happened so rapidly, in about three hours,” said Wipperfurth. “It was an average day. Temperatures rose quickly.”
For DeForest Police Chief James Olson, it was an early test of his leadership. He was just starting his fourth day on the job.
All recall how the communities they serve banded together and responded quickly to events.
DeForest
The situation evolved rapidly in the Village of DeForest, said Olson. Early on, looking at Holum Street, he said it didn’t seem so bad.
Then, Olson heard they were calling for a supervisor, so he drove in to check things out. Olson said it seemed “like a river” was moving through the affected area.
A number of roads were closed, including Holum Street from Bruns Street to Washington Street. The same was true of Halser Street, from Holum Street to Park Avenue, and Johnson Street, Columbia Avenue, parts of Cleveland Avenue, North Stevenson Street and Highway V from Anderson Street to North Main Street.
Moving just as quickly, the community mobilized. Members of local high school athletic teams helped other residents fill sandbags. Village leaders like Blau were out surveying the scene to see what could be done, and the emergency operations center (EOC), headquartered at the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center, was implemented to meet the needs of those impacted by the flooding and power and gas outages. The Red Cross was also there to assist.
Voluntary evacuations were instituted for residents at residences that were taking on water and were without power or gas, or for individuals with medical conditions. A mandatory curfew was in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on March 15, with residents advised to steer clear of moving water and bridges.
Blau remembers some being evacuated in the Highway V area. He also recalls the fire department rescuing one set of folks when it became unsafe to stay in their residence. Bialkowski said that’s one visual that will stay with her.
“I’ll remember just the amount of water, the river levels and hearing anecdotally from residents in DeForest about the river who have lived here their whole life,” said Bialkowski.
For Blau, the images of large ice chunks being pulled out of pipes are burned in his memory, along with watching the river rise.
Despite the almost catastrophic circumstances, Olson said, “It was a great introduction to the village and what great people live here.”
The selfless actions of his staff also left an impression on Olson.
“It showed me very quickly what a dedicated team we had,” said Olson. “They were there on their own time, with their own gear.”
As for Blau, he recalls staying up fairly late that night, keeping an eye on the Yahara River before midnight.
“We had started to see the water subside,” said Blau.
The police burned the midnight oil as well monitoring bridges. The water had begun conveying the way it was supposed to, said Blau. He said problems on Halser Street had been mitigated.
According to Blau, there may have been more problems had the village not been proactive beforehand in cleaning up around the Yahara River, removing debris and fallen trees. The work prevented natural dams from forming, he said.
Even during the chaos, Bialkowski said, “I suddenly realized the call to duty of public service.”
Out on the front lines, Bialkowski’s public works crew, police, village board members and utility workers were doing what they could to stop the flooding. The village was pulling all of its resources together.
“Everybody was chipping in,” said Bialkowski. “A few of us were ill. They had colds, they were running a fever. It didn’t matter.”
Previous EOC exercises were helpful for village personnel.
“Everyone knew what their role was,” said Bialkowski. “It wasn’t practicing for flooding, but we were absolutely clear how important it was and we were prepared.”
Blau said, “How the village responded was terrific and how staff responded working collaboratively with other entities to make sure everybody was taken care of was great to see.”
Windsor
While the Village of Windsor wasn’t hit as hard as DeForest, it did feel its effects.
Wipperfurth said the community of Morrisonsville experienced the most problems, as four or five families were displaced overnight.
Because that area is very flat, Morrisonsville has trouble with drainage. When the water leaves Morrisonville, it goes down the Yahara River and into Windsor, before heading back into DeForest and eventually to Lake Mendota.
“It’s a huge watershed,” said Wipperfurth.
Last year’s flooding provided the impetus for a plan to make stormwater improvements to Highway DM and Clinton Road along with planned road work.
Looking back on that day, Wipperfurth said the snow melt took place in a couple of hours, leaving lots of water flowing through farm fields. It didn’t help that the ground was still frozen. This year, it’s not, which allows stormwater to soak into the earth.
During the afternoon of March 14, 2019, Wipperfurth and village officials were monitoring the situation, as temperatures rose. Sandbags were sent up to Morrisonville to shore up efforts to halt the flooding. It became necessary to pump water out of Morrisonsville.
Lessons learned
Not wanting to make light of what happened, Wipperfurth said one of the lessons learned from last year’s event was, “Mother Nature usually wins.”
Wipperfurth explained that building facilities to deal with flooding doesn’t always work.
“It was a perfect storm of weather,” said Wipperfurth.
One thing Windsor is doing is with new subdivisions is instituting measures to keep any stormwater such developments receive on site. Windsor wanted them to contain 100 percent of the water on site, but the state Legislature reduced it to 90 percent, according to Wipperfurth.
The Village of DeForest has also taken steps to prepare in the event it happens again. Portable dams have been purchased that can be set up to keep water contained. Working on upgrading storm sewer pipes to make sure the outflow moves freely and is not stopped by ice chunks is another measure. The village is also evaluating grant opportunities to make modifications to the Yankee Detention Basin.
Bialkowski said with events like last year’s flooding, there’s always something that can be learned. She said some of the technology they used has been tweaked to make everything more seamless. Laptops have been set aside and dedicated for emergency situations, so that press releases can be sent out faster to keep the public informed and for documentation that can be used to secure Federal Emergency Management Agency funding.
Olson said the challenge for law enforcement in such situations is too react quickly, but not overreact. However, after the flooding, Olson re-emphasized how important it is to react sooner than later. He also learned to not be afraid to engage other community partners. It helps in getting everything back to normal sooner.
Still, in the end, Bialkowski thinks the Village of DeForest came through it pretty well. DeForest Village Administrator Steve Fahlgren estimated the financial impact of the flooding for the village came to about $30,000.
“It was not enough to ask for assistance,” said Fahlgren.
Summing up, Bialkowski said, “All in all, I think it was a success, but I don’t like that some people were impacted.”
