Work on the 2020 Village of Windsor budget continued Tuesday, Aug. 27, as the board of trustees held a workshop to go over some numbers.
“We have a ways to go,” said Village President Bob Wipperfurth. “Like every year, it’s a challenge.”
More budget meetings are scheduled for September and October, as village officials look to finalize the tax levy for a public hearing in November.
A year ago, there was no tax levy increase for the village. Although nothing Is set in stone at the moment, Wipperfurth said he thinks the numbers will be close to what they were last year.
The village is waiting on contract figures for the Dane County deputies stationed in Windsor and the amount of road aid from the state before making final determinations about the budget.
There is another consideration village officials are keeping an eye on during this budget process and for the future.
“Our growth as a whole has ranked pretty high, but it has tailed off the last couple of years,” said Wipperfurth.
In the latest preliminary growth numbers from the state, Windsor was fourth among all Dane County communities with 4.45 percent growth for 2018-19, having generated $40,564,900 in net new construction. Windsor’s growth percentage placed the village just behind the City of Sun Prairie’s 5.22 percent. The Village of McFarland was second at 5.53, while the Village of DeForest was first at 6.56 percent.
Rounding out the top five was the Town of Blue Mounds at 4.26 percent.
In 2017-18, Windsor experienced 8.08 percent growth, following the 7.13 percent growth reported for 2016-17.
Wipperfurth postulated that the drop could be due to developers waiting to initiate projects until after the 2020 Presidential election.
“We saw that in 2016,” said Wipperfurth. “That may be what’s happening now.”
Wipperfurth wanted to make clear that it’s not a matter of one party being better than the other. It’s just that there may be some hesitation until how they envision the economy going becomes clearer.
“Our growth has been robust for a number of years,” said Wipperfurth. “It’s hard to continue that kind of momentum.”
Still, Wipperfurth believes the village’s finances are strong and doesn’t expect any major differences from last year’s budgetary numbers. What happens with other tax jurisdictions could affect Windsor, though.
“I think we’ll be close to what we’ve been,” said Wipperfurth. “Our reserves are extremely healthy, and in the last bond issue, we stayed the same as far as our rating is concerned.”
