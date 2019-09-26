Matt Rothschild is out to get rid of gerrymandering.
As the executive director of Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, Rothschild gave a presentation Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Holiday Inn Express in DeForest entitled “Why We Need to Band Gerrymandering in Wisconsin.”
Rothschild feels momentum is building at the grassroots level for change.
“It used to be that people in politics I knew thought that it was too obscure for people to grasp and too esoteric for them to get behind,” said Rothschild.
Gerrymandering takes place when one political party has control after a census. It involves politicians establishing boundaries of electoral district to favor their interests.
Rothschild laid out the case against gerrymandering to around 30 attendees at the event. He said there are two bills in the Wisconsin Legislature aimed at adopting the Iowa model for drawing fair representative maps for the state.
“The best thing about reform is we don’t have to reinvent the wheel,” said Rothschild.
The Iowa Model employs a nonpartisan state agency and its civil servant to redraw its voting maps once every decade, rather than allowing politicians to redistrict maps to their party’s advantage. Population changes are accounted for and the system attempts to keep districts compact and contiguous.
Rothschild said Iowa’s neutral system is strongly supported by such groups as Common Cause, the Citizens Action Coalition and the League of Women Voters.
During his presentation, Rothschild noted that 48 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have passed resolutions expressing opposition to gerrymandering and pointed out that most are “red” counties that tend to vote Republican. Some have also approved referendums against gerrymandering, with Rothschild pointing out support for them ranging from 69 percent to 75 percent of voters.
A Marquette University Law School poll revealed that 72 percent of Wisconsin residents want fair, nonpartisan redistricting. That includes 63 percent of Republicans and 76 percent of Independents.
“I believe at some point every candidate who is going to run is going to be against gerrymandering or they’re going to get thrown out,” said Rothschild.
The health of the country’s democracy depends on the integrity and fairness of the election system, according to Rothschild. He wondered how long a dysfunctional democracy can survive, explaining that a citizenry will become distrustful of its political system if they believe it is rigged.
Rothschild said the term “gerrymandering” came about because of the action of Gov. Elbridge Gerry, who famously set Massachusetts’ 1812 redistricting maps to favor his party. They formed a shape resembling a salamander.
Rothschild said that in gerrymandered districts, citizens who aren’t in the majority are deprived of having a voice. The maps are drawn to reduce competition, according to Rothschild, who also feels that gerrymandering fosters a kind of arrogance for politicians in power.
“They no longer have to listen to a large chunk of their constituents,” said Rothschild. “That’s not how democracy is supposed to work.”
So-called “safe” districts are created, where elected officials only have to appeal to their base.
Partisanship is another consequence. Rothschild said any elected official from the party in power who steps out of line with its leader and speaks their conscience are often squeezed out by “primary.” If their ideology doesn’t match that of the party leader, Rothschild said such politicians are going to lose their job.
“And that makes compromise impossible,” said Rothschild.
Legislatures have a mandate from the U.S. Constitution and the Wisconsin Constitution to draw district maps. In the case of Iowa, Rothschild said that mapmakers are prohibited from using precinct data to draw districts. The Iowa Legislature still gets final say on approving or rejecting the maps.
Wisconsin has seen its fair share of legal wrangling over gerrymandering. The Gill v. Whitford case was filed in 2015 with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin that contended that Wisconsin’s 2011 state assembly map was gerrymandered to give the Republican-controlled Legislature the upper hand and suppress Democratic voters.
Rothschild related how the map was initially declared unconstitutional in a 2-1 vote by a federal judicial panel, but that the case eventually died at the U.S. Supreme Court level. It was remanded to lower courts, with the U.S. Supreme Court deciding that federal courts were not equipped to rule on the matter, according to Rothschild. About gerrymandering and Wisconsin, he said, “The route to federal court has been exhausted.” The Supreme Court left it up to the states to decide on their own.
Rothschild said the forces behind the 2011 gerrymandering used two tactics: packing, or the organizing of a small number of districts to pack in a large number of Democratic voters to reduce the amount of seats the party could win; and cracking, the grouping of voters into specific electoral districts by design in order to increase the wasted votes of those supporting a particular party.
Rothschild related how the 2011 state assembly map gerrymandering in Wisconsin took place in secret in a law office across the street from the state capitol and was a Republican-engineered scheme.
Two years earlier, Rothschild said the Democrats had a chance to ban gerrymandering in the state, after holding a hearing on the matter. However, Democratic leaders didn’t bring it to a vote, figuring they would win in 2010 and could rig the map how they wanted. With his presentation, Rothschild sought to drive home the idea that neither party should be able to rig the maps.
Rothschild also explained that when one party engages in gerrymandering, and the other sues, the impact is felt by Wisconsin taxpayers. According to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, the legal fight over the 2011 gerrymandering cost state taxpayers around $3 million.
Rothschild said that the problem of gerrymandering can be solved by the state Legislature passing laws against it and then having them signed by Gov. Tony Evers.
The DeForest area has felt the effects of gerrymandering. Its representation in the state Legislature is confusing. There are some areas where one side of a street has one representative, and the other side has another.
DeForest Village Trustee Abigail Lowery attended Rothschild’s presentation and intends to bring up the possibility of a referendum on gerrymandering.
