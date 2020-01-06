Around $566,000 in estimated construction costs have been trimmed from the Village of Windsor’s new public works building and police department projects.
Together, they are expected to exceed $7 million in total, when factoring in contingency, design/engineering and configuration management costs.
On Thursday, Jan. 2, the Windsor Village Board unanimously approved going out to bid for both. There was some urgency behind the move.
Director of Public Works Davis Clark wanted to bid the projects immediately because a pre-engineered metal building planned for the new public works facility needs to be ordered by March 3 for the project to remain on schedule.
“It sets up the whole timeline for getting through the project,” said Clark.
The bid date is slated for Feb. 11. The village board will meet Feb. 20 to discuss and potentially approve the projects based on bid results. Borrowing for both projects is included in the village’s 2020 Capital Improvement Plan.
Originally, it appeared the construction costs for the two projects total would be a bit over $6.245 million. Unexpectedly high pre-bidding construction cost estimates forced village officials to scale back plans for both.
Nearly $450,000 in various deductions lowered the expected construction costs for the new public works building, expected to go on land just off of County Road V, to $4.784 million. Among the items removed were a concrete slab at the salt shed and a concrete fuel tank pad, along with the relocation of fuel tanks and associated electrical material.
Trustee Monica Smith asked why both were eliminated from the plans. Clark responded by saying that the salt shed will be staying where it is currently, so there’s no need for it. Also, the feeling is asphalt is better for a salt shed slab than concrete, according to village officials.
As for the fueling station, it will also remain in its current location for now. Clark said the village is looking at contracting with a fueling station in town, which would eliminate the need to use one at the village’s facilities.
Removing a silo completely from the project resulted in the biggest cost savings for the public works project, reducing costs by $245,000.
A total of $122,627 was eliminated from the new police department, leaving the adjusted price tag at $894,711. Solotube Skylights were removed because they weren’t compatible with the existing roof system, saving the village about $36,000. Going with four-post shelving in lieu of Spacesaver Secure Storage in the secure storage room resulted in just over $67,000 in savings.
The new downtown Windsor police department space is planned for relocation to a village-owned facility on Depot Street. Three Windsor deputies now work out of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Northeast Precinct, a facility attached to the Windsor Municipal Building off of Mueller Road. A additional deputy will be joining the Windsor group in 2020, along with a new vehicle slated to arrive in the middle of the year.
