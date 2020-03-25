A pursuit in Sauk County early Wednesday morning resulted in one arrest. There were no injuries.
According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region DeForest post, the chase took place around 2:45 a.m.
Preliminary information indicated that a driving complaint was reported to Wisconsin State Patrol of a white Honda Civic traveling at 120 miles per hour with one headlight, its hazards on and significant front end damage.
The description of the vehicle matched at hit and run out of Rock County. A Trooper spotted the vehicle at the 114 northbound mile marker going over 100 miles per hour. Tire Deflation Devices were deployed on two separate occasions, one of which was successful at the 92 westbound mile marker, as the vehicle lost two tires and exited at the 89 exit.
That's where a trooper conducted a low-speed PIT maneuver on Highway 23 a short distance later. Troopers and Lake Delton Police Department units conducted a high-risk stop.
The lone occupant, Carlos Garrido from Brooklyn Park, was arrested. There were no injuries to the subject or officers.
One cruiser sustained minor damage from the PIT occurred. The subject later admitted to officers that he had been a part of the hit-and-run incident in Rock County earlier in the evening. Garrido was transported to Sauk County Jail. State Patrol was assisted by Lake Delton Police Department officers and Sauk County Deputies.
