The Wisconsin American Legion Law Enforcement Career Academy (WALLECA) scheduled from June 22–26 at the Wisconsin State Patrol Training Academy at Fort McCoy again this year.
Recruitment is currently underway. The academy will comprise 52 high school juniors and seniors, 26 boys and 26 girls. The application process is currently open until Feb. 26. The application is available at the WALLECA link on the Legion webpage, wilegion.org. There is no cost to the cadet.
The curriculum consists of classes coupled with physical training. Some of the classes include ethics, OWI enforcement, computer crimes, human trafficking, crime scene investigation, DAAT, firearms training, probation/parole, DNR, local, county and state law enforcement, wellness and resiliency, and many more.
In addition to The American Legion the academy is sponsored by the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Badger State Sheriffs’ Association, the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association, and the Wisconsin Correctional Association among others. DeForest had two cadets in the academy in 2019.
