Thanks to the continuing project agreement between the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Dane County Sheriff's Office, the public will have daily access to the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center Range near Waunakee from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Nov. 22. There is a $10 fee.
Hunters who normally would use the Columbia County range might consider this Dane County range to sight-in rifles for the gun deer hunt. The Columbia County range is closed temporarily for upgrades and repairs.
The Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center is located at 5184 Hwy 19 in the Town of Westport, one mile east of the intersection of Hwy 113 and County Trunk I.
If the Dane County range is not convenient for the patrons of the Columbia County range, hunters can learn more about the location of other shooting ranges on the DNR website.
