A single-vehicle fatal crash took place at 10:07 a.m. Friday, March 13, on County Highway V near Wernick Road in the Village of Windsor and has left at least one person dead.
Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident. According to a press release from the sheriff's department, a preliminary investigation shows that a 2016 Land Rover was traveling eastbound on County Highway V at a high rate of speed. The driver attempted to pass another eastbound vehicle while cresting a hill, but was met with oncoming traffic. The Land Rover swerved back into the eastbound lane, then over-corrected and rolled several times.
Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the Land Rover, according to the press release. Med Flight and the Dane County Medical Examiner have responded to the scene. One person has been pronounced deceased. The second person is significantly injured, and may have life-threatening injuries.
A number of power poles were struck as a result of the crash, and Madison Gas & Electric is also on the scene to restore power to anyone who may be affected. The road is currently closed while crash reconstructionists work the scene.
Crash investigators would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash. At least one witness stopped, but then left the scene before speaking with law enforcement. Witnesses should call the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency number at (608) 266-4948.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.