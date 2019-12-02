With 2020 right around the corner, it’s the time of year again for residents and public officials to consider running for local office.
The first day to circulate nomination papers for local office was Dec. 1. All necessary paperwork must be turned in to respective clerks by Jan. 7, 2020. That leaves potential candidates with about a month now to complete their registration statement and declaration of candidacy as well as garner the appropriate amount of signatures for their nomination papers.
In DeForest, there will be three trustee seats up for grabs in the spring. Trustees Jeff Miller and Colleen Little currently fill two of those seats. The third was recently vacated by Chip Van Meter, who stepped down in October due to health reasons after serving for four terms. According to minutes from the DeForest Village Board’s Nov. 5 Committee of the Whole meeting, the majority of the board supported not appointing a replacement for Van Meter and “leaving the seat vacant until the next election.”
Windsor residents will vote on two trustee spots in the spring. Trustees Don Madelung and Monica Smith’s terms expire in 2020.
Local candidates will also vie for positions on the DeForest Area School Board. Vice President Steve Tenpas, Ambassador Gail Lovick and Ambassador Linda Leonhart currently hold the three spots available in 2020. Tenpas and Lovick’s seats must be filled by Windsor residents, while Leonhart’s spot is for a town of Burke resident.
In the town of Vienna, two town board supervisors’ terms will expire in 2020. Gary Endres, supervisor 3, and Ron Rupp, supervisor 4, presently serve on the board in those seats.
Spring primaries, if necessary, will be held on Feb. 18, 2020. The spring election and presidential primary in Wisconsin is set for April 7.
Those wishing to run for local office or learn more about the spring elections should contact their local clerks or check out information on municipal or school district websites.
