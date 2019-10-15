Trustee Chip Van Meter has decided to resign from the DeForest Village Board for health reasons, according to Village President Judd Blau.
Blau informed the village board of Van Meter’s departure at its meeting on Tuesday night, Oct. 15.
“We wish him well,” said Blau.
A 22-year resident of the village, Van Meter first started serving on the board in 2012 and is currently in his second term as a trustee. Van Meter has also been a school bus driver and has served on the village’s board of review, the committee of the whole, the DeForest redevelopment authority and the public works committee.
Van Meter’s term ends in April 2020.
Blau said Tuesday that he will ask that a resolution honoring Van Meter be put together for the next village board meeting. Blau also said the village’s committee of the whole will take up the matter of how to fill the remainder of Van Meter’s term at its next meeting.
