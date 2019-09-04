Discussions regarding a new pool and splash pad for the Village of DeForest are moving forward.
Director of Public Services Kelli Bialkowski recommended to trustees Tuesday that the village go ahead with a pool study for 2020.
At the same time, she advised against installing a splash pad at Fireman’s Park at this time until the results of the study because of the village board’s desire to review it as a possible site for the pool.
“I don’t think it’s an appropriate venue for a pool,” said Trustee Chip Van Meter at Tuesday’s village board meeting.
Van Meter said he thought that the current logistics of Fireman’s Park made it troublesome for a pool, explaining that parking would be a problem.
Bialkowski’s report came as village officials work toward a 2020 Capital Improvement Plan. She wanted input from board members as the process continues. Consideration of a new pool sprung up as a result of the village’s recent Park and Open Space survey.
According to a memo from Bialkowski to trustees, a pool study would review potential sites and aquatic concepts, engage stakeholders and study capital budgets for such a project, as well as operational needs. Additionally, she advised that if the board decides to do a pool study, Bialkowski would recommend pausing before considering any other improvements to Fireman’s Park.
“A pool study would not just look at Fireman’s Park, but other sites as well,” said Bialkowski.
Trustee Jane Cahill Wolfgram voiced support for the study.
“I’ve heard a number of residents say they’d love a pool,” said Cahill Wolfgram.
Village President Judd Blau referenced a pool referendum the village voted on in recent years that approved of a new pool. He said the village had looked to collaborate with the DeForest Area School District on a possible pool project, but was rebuffed. Blau liked the idea of having a pool centralized in the village and thought that Fireman’s Park could handle the parking. He said many users will walk or ride their bicycles to it anyway.
Also, Blau said he was all for a pool study, but favored going ahead with plans for a splash pad in Fireman’s Park. He said he believes a pool and a splashpad can be kept separate from one another.
Bialkowski said she’s received two bids for a pool study, explaining that a professional study for a pool had not been done yet. The cost of such a study ranges from $30,000 to $40,000, according to Bialkowski, and she said it would include an analysis of community needs, conceptual designs and review potential sites in response to questions about the study’s price tag. It would also look at what kind of pool makes sense and whether other options like a lazy river, swim therapy and swimming lessons could also be incorporated.
“It vets out all of the different users to find out the needs of the community,” said Bialkowski.
Trustee Colleen Little mentioned that the Village of Waunakee is also exploring pool possibilities, including everything from a $14 million domed aquatic facility – the highest-priced option – to a $400,000 splashpad. Some board members wondered if DeForest could pull from the work Waunakee’s has done and apply it to DeForest’s situation.
“Why reinvent the wheel?” asked Trustee Jeff Miller.
Blake Thiesen, a landscape architect and consultant with Madison’s Ayres Associates, said Waunakee is looking at four different options with a wide range of costs.
Miller said that conceptually it makes sense to do the study, although he did express concern about the price. He also talked about going to referendum on the pool and holding it on the date of the next Presidential election, hoping that gave the village enough time to educate the public about the issue.
Little said the village was promised a splash pad and that it should be kept separate from the pool study.
As the discussion was ending, Blau asked trustees about support for going ahead with the splash pad and noted that five board members seemed interested in doing so.
