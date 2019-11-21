A 2020 budget of $3,973,914 has been approved for the Village of Windsor, with a 1.77 percent drop in the mill rate.
Trustees voted unanimously to finalize the budget the 2020 budget at a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19, following a public hearing. It ended a lengthy process for village officials.
“It begins in May,” said Village Administrator Tina Butteris. “That’s when we start reviewing everything, and we go line by line to make sure we’re meeting the needs of the municipality.”
Like many other area municipalities, Windsor has experienced strong growth in recent years. With regard to 2018-2019 net new construction, Windsor saw a 4.45 percent increase to $40,564,900. That put the village in the top five municipalities in Dane County in growth. Windsor ranked fourth, just behind the City of Sun Prairie’s 5.22 percent and the Town of Blue Mounds’ 4.26 percent.
However, Windsor did experience a big drop in net new construction, going from 8.080 percent in 2017-18 and 7.130 percent in 2016-17 to the 4.45 percent figure for 2018-19.
Still, Windsor was well above the state average of 1.6 percent, and that affects the mill rate, which falls from $4.42 per $1,000 of equalized value for 2018-19 to $4.34 per $1,000 for 2019-20.
“It just shows this area in general is growing,” said Butteris.
Looking at the village’s portion of the tax bill only, property taxes for a $200,000 home in the village will go from $884.09 in 2018 to $868.47, for a decrease of $15.62. On a $400,000 home, the amount falls to $1,736.94 for 2019 from $1,768.17, while taxes on a $600,000 dip from $2,652.26 to $2.605.41. Those decreases amount to $31.23 and $46.85, respectively.
Butteris cautioned that this is just for the village’s portion of the tax bill and does not take into consideration other taxing jurisdictions, such as the school district or Dane County.
“We’re fortunate to have the growth we’ve had,” said Butteris.
The 2020 budgeted amount of $3,973,914 is the allowable levy for the village. The total represents a 2.60 percent increase over the 2018-19 actual budget of $3,873,066.
While growth has had a positive impact on taxes, Butteris noted that the village is looking at a revaluation possibly for 2021 or 2022 due to substantial increases in net new construction.
Windsor has switched assessors and a new revaluation is part of the contract, said Butteris.
“So, it will happen in the next couple of years,” said Butteris.
Windsor has some big plans for 2020, including the employment of another full-time police officer anticipated to start in the first quarter of the year, plus the addition of a second police vehicle in the middle of the year.
Also, the construction of a new public works facility on County Hwy. V is slated for 2020, along with the moving of the Windsor Police Department to a newly constructed facility on Depot Street, which will take place after the Public Works Building project.
A new part-time utility clerk is expected following a retirement of the village’s administrative assistant/utility clerk position. The hiring of a seasonal (summer) public works laborer is also anticipated, bringing the total number of workers to three.
A number of capital projects are also scheduled for 2020, including various road projects. Along with the annual road program, planning is underway for reconstruction of Windsor Road, west of County Hwy. V to the municipal boundary. Work is also expected to take place for Egre Road west of County Hwy. C to Portage Road.
In the Morrisonville area, projects are slated for Clinton Road, from County Hwy. DM to approximately Well No. 2, as well as County Hwy. DM – a joint project with Dane County’s Highway Department – and Willow Street.
A new Revere Trails bridge connection to Big Hill is planned, as well, along with the Wolf Hollow bridge replacement project.
Also, Windsor will be helping foot the bill for a new rescue pumper and ambulance for DeForest Windsor Fire & EMS, while also seeking a plow truck trade.
There could be a change in sewer utility rates. Village officials were expecting to keep the current rates; however, the village received notice of a large rate increase from the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District. Village staff and consultants will be reviewing the effects of the MMSD increase to determine if rate changes are needed for the operation of the village’s sewer utility.
