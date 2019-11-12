By a 5-0 vote on Thursday, Village of Windsor trustees approved a four-lot certified survey map and a conditional use permit for the new DeForest Area School District intermediate school, to be located at the northwest corner of Windsor Road and North Towne Road.
The village board also approved a rezone for three newly created lots on the site, as it goes from A-3 agriculture district to GI government and institutional district.
The passage came with a caveat. Trustees want to reduce traffic speeds in that area. Signs with flashing lights notifying drivers to slow down are being considered. Trustee Smith said she highly recommends flashing lights for safety.
Any measures taken with regard to slowing traffic speeds would have to be approved by Rybarczyk. That condition was part of the vote to pass the rezone, survey map and conditional use permit measures.
Extending Jefferson Street to North Towne Road is being discussed with the referendum project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.