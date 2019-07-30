Jason Hanson, the DeForest/Windsor Municipal Judge, was awarded the Thomas J. Vogt Memorial Service Award at the July 25 annual meeting of the Wisconsin Municipal Judge Association.
The award is the highest recognition conferred by the association. It was named in honor of the late Judge Thomas Vogt of Clinton, who served from 2002 until he passed away in 2011. The award recognizes an individual who has made outstanding contributions to the municipal courts and the community at large. Hanson is the eighth individual to be given the annual award.
Association President Bob Kupfer, the municipal judge in Somers (Kenosha County), described Hanson’s selection as follows: “He may be short in stature but long and tall in his service to the association, to the administration of justice in our state and, on top of all of that, in his unwavering and daily willingness to assist his sister-and-brother municipal judges.”
Kupfer added, “Jason’s record of this service is, of course, well known to the public and to the legal community. [...] Nearly every day – and sometimes several times in a day – there’s a judge somewhere who needs help with something. There are few questions that Jason hasn’t answered, usually promptly and succinctly.”
Expressing surprise at receiving the award, Hanson remarked, “I was honored and humbled, especially knowing how many judges, clerks, and other folks work day in and day out to further justice and to serve their communities.”
Hanson recently completed terms as the president and vice-president of the Wisconsin Municipal Judges Association. He is regularly asked to teach at judicial training sessions and currently sits on the Association’s Legislative Committee. In addition, Hanson has been appointed to the Chief Judges’ Committee on Municipal Court, a group studying ways to improve the municipal court process on a statewide basis.
Hanson also serves as a court commissioner in Dane County Circuit Court, where he presides over family, criminal, small claims, traffic/ordinance violation, mental health, and restraining order cases. He is a former president of the Wisconsin Family Court Commissioners Association. Prior to becoming a court commissioner 13 years ago and the municipal judge eight years ago, Hanson was an assistant and deputy district attorney in the Dane County District Attorney’s Office. He also worked as an administrative law judge.
