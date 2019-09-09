The Windsor Community Park in the Bear Tree Subdivision is now open, as locals can take advantage of several unique features.
“It almost didn’t happen,” said Windsor Village President Bob Wipperfurth.
In the planning for 10 years, the 20-acre park includes a bike track playground that village officials say is the only one of its kind in the Midwest.
Staff found about a similar one in Seattle. They are common in Europe.
Other features include a splash pad, with a nature theme that includes make-believe trees and bears, and two playgrounds, one with a set of cubes, next to two shelters.
The landscaping is not finished, and users are asked to use the path system to move to different amenities. Construction nearby is working on stormwater measures. The splash pad is not open either.
The village held a soft opening for the park earlier in August, while a grand opening is slated for next spring, possibly in May. That’s when it’s hoped the splash pad will be able to be used.
In all, the total bid for the facilities and equipment associated with the project was just over $3.1 million. The Bear Tree Development parkland fee of $424,647 and the initial improvement fee of $55,445 was applied against the cost and the village borrowed $2.640 million for the project, leaving a small balance for contingencies.
Wipperfurth said the original idea for the park, located at 6570 Pedersen Crossing, was to install two ballfields with lighting.
“Through discussions with other user groups we moved in a different direction,” said Wipperfurth.
That happened around 2015. Construction started last summer at the end of August and was delayed due to all the rain in the area.
“After all those muddy days we had to work through, it turned out very nice,” said Wipperfurth.
Village officials wanted to do something unique with the park and make it a diverse experience for users. Additionally, there are pickle ball courts and a facility with a combination of tennis courts and basketball courts.
The shelters can be used for events like family reunions or birthdays. Village officials envision bigger things for the park, including possibly a farmer’s market, festivals or an art fair. Wipperfurth said the big parking lot would accommodate such events.
“We’re excited about all the possibilities going forward,” said Village of Windsor Administrator Tina Butteris.
Butteris said the two playgrounds and shelters, as well as the splash pad and bike trail, make the park a nice place for family activities, such as a picnic. Available for rent, the shelters offer privacy for users and they have electricity and bathrooms. There is also a concession stand with plenty of outlets.
The park is also connected to the trail system.
“People can come from Windsor Elementary School on the other side of Hwy. 51 and use the paths to get here,” said Village Clerk Christine Capstran.
Wipperfurth and other village officials are hoping the park gets a lot of use.
“A lot of people don’t know that it’s open,” said Wipperfurth. “Once they realize it’s open, it has a lot of amenities to use.”
To see a video of the park, visit https://www.windsorwi.gov/index.asp?SEC=25DAD2C9-DD6D-40E6-BB44-19FB86065C2B&DE=B982F65E-41DD-4903-9B99-C461E6EA9E60&Type=B_EV
