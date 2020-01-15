The following area students have been named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year, ending December 2019.
Qualification for the Dean's List is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
Students from DeForest on the dean's list include: Alex Olver, exercise and sport science major: Exercise Science, pre-professional track; Rachel Anderson, middle childhood through early adolescence education major; Ashley Cass, undeclared major, CSH; Kristen Clark, middle childhood through early adolescence education major; Katelyn Fox, biology major, biomedical science concentration; Heidi Pullen, spanish education major (early childhood - adolescence); Alivia Schodin, early childhood through middle childhood education major; Dayna Trimborn, middle childhood through early adolescence education major; and Sophia Zilker, archaeological studies major.
Among the students from Windsor who made the dean’s list are: Karina Araujo Sierra, early childhood through middle childhood education major; Lauren Eiselt, psychology major; Kira Hankins, public health and community health education major; Chloe Kepler, psychology major; and Abigail Strohfeldt, management major.
