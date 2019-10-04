Ever wonder what’s it’s like to be a big-city firefighter or what it’s like to save two unconscious boys from their basement bedroom?
Gregory L. Renz, who was inducted in the Police and Fire Hall of Fame, will discuss his experiences as a first responder, and how he transitioned to becoming the author of the celebrated novel, Beneath the Flames.
“For readers looking for a book with an uplifting story and breathtaking action, this is a worthy read.” - Kirkus Review
“Gregory Renz’s new novel is a triumph of poignancy, compassion, and restraint. In it, a man’s regret is transformed to triumph.” - Jacquelyn Mitchard, author "The Deep End of the Ocean."
No reservations are necessary for the program. It is open and free to the public
The audience will get an inside look at what life is like as an inner city firefighter.
“Greg Renz, I was by your side when you earned the State of Wisconsin Firefighter of the Year Award for your life-saving efforts at the North 67th Street fire. You have put me by your side again with the words, stories, characters, and real-world experiences of Beneath the Flames,” Thomas M. Jones, Milwaukee Fire Department, Battalion Chief.
The building where the boys lived was on fire when Renz made his way down a smoke-filled stairwell to the basement bedroom. “I couldn’t see a thing but I knew I couldn’t live with myself if I backed out,” he says.
In radio, TV and newspaper interviews Renz said he found the little boys unconscious and not breathing.
For this heroic rescue of the young children, Renz received the American Legion Medal of Honor, the Fire Rescue Class “A” Award from the Milwaukee Fire Department (their highest award), the Heroism and Community Service Award from Firehouse magazine, the Red Cross Brave Hearts Award for Emergency Response Hero and other accolades.
In his novel, he has captured these experiences and many other memories when he was a first responder and served as Captain with the Milwaukee Fire Department for 28 years.
If You Go
Meet Gregory Renz, Author & Former Firefighter
Book Talk, Book Signing
Deforest Community & Senior Center
505 North Main Street
Tel. 608.846-9469
