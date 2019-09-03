Sitting empty now, with the windows completely covered, the red-brick structure has its own set of scars.
Built in 1918, Morrisonville Elementary School was once described in a Morrisonville Tribune newspaper article from that year as “considered by experts to be one of the best grade school buildings in the state.”
Over time, it aged.
Although she can’t remember the year it occurred, Colleen Fogo recalls holding an art class in the gymnasium at Morrisonville Elementary School during a storm and noticing something was amiss.
“I looked up and I could see blue sky through the roof,” said Fogo, who taught first and second grade there for 36 years. “We got the kids out.”
There were other occasions when the structure needed repair. About 30 years ago, a crack appeared in the foundation.
“The whole school moved out,” said Fogo. “We rented from St. Olaf’s. We moved the whole school, classrooms and all, and school started next Monday.”
Fogo said the transition, though trying, was seamless. The school spent a year there. When the Fall Festival arrived, they had to move everything out.
“They got us back in over a weekend,” said Fogo.
When the furnace went out one time, space heaters were used to provide heat.
Making do with what they had was always the Morrisonville Elementary way. The school was closed for good in June, having just turned 100 years old. That ended years of debate over whether to shutter the school. The final decision came after the results of the April referendum. It was supposed to be a two-year process, but smaller-than-expected early enrollment numbers – less than 30 students – led school officials to close it immediately. What will become of it? That has yet to be determined.
As for its students, most are headed to Yahara Elementary this school year.
Missing it already
Kitty Repas used to be the postmaster at the Morrisonville Post Office. She worked there for 29 years and lives across from the school on Willow Street. Her three daughters all attended Morrisonville Elementary, after she and her husband moved to the community in 1970.
She’ll miss seeing and hearing screaming schoolkids laughing and playing nearby on recess or at lunch time. She also recalls the kids doing a community-wide obstacle course, and how much fun it was watching them navigate it.
“They would just run around town, going to different stations they had to do,” said Repas. “They would run through tires in front of my house, and they would go through town to complete it.”
Gail Lovick is currently a member of the DeForest Area School Board. She attended Morrisonville Elementary from first grade through fifth from 1989 to 1994. Fogo was her first grade teacher. She also had Sue Jenkins for a teacher and had two older siblings who went there. Her dad was on the school board, and her kids all attended school there. Her second and fourth graders will begin attending Yahara this fall. One year, she had all three of kids at Morrisonville Elementary.
To Lovick, it was a school where everybody knew each other.
“It felt like home. It felt like family,” said Lovick, who remembers the old French doors and the wooden floors, as well as the bell outside. “It felt like that until it closed.”
Lovick said that because of its small size, she never had any anxiety about going to school there. Her class that graduated fifth grade at Morrisonville had 10 students. Seeing it close is hard for Lovick.
“It feels sad,” said Lovick. “I would have loved for it to stay open for the kids around there.”
Bill Huebsch served as principal at Morrisonville for two years, spending one to two days per week there. His backyard bordered the school for the last eight years, and he had two children who attended Morrisonville.
“I think that it’s well-advertised that it harkens back to the one-room schoolhouse,” said Huebsch, now working entirely as the associate principal at Windsor Elementary. “That family atmosphere came through. Almost all of the families knew each other. The staff knew all the kids. You can try to replicate that at a bigger school, but it’s harder to do.”
Huebsch sees it as the end of an era. The uniqueness of Morrisonville Elementary won’t soon be forgotten, though.
“There are not a lot of schools that size that are still around,” said Huebsch.
Superintendent Eric Runez is going into his fourth year with the DeForest Area School District for four years. The district where he had previously worked had rural elementary schools like Morrisonville, although they weren’t as small.
“When I spoke to staff, families and alumni, there’s a lot of pride around the educational experience and the quality of education there over so many years,” said Runez. “There’s a strong sense of community that’s been built around the tradition of that school.”
Fogo retired from teaching at Morrisonville in 2012, but returned to the DeForest Area School District doing district-wide math and reading intervention. To her, the school was such an integral part of the community. She’ll miss that.
“It’s the kids, that sense of family and community not only within the school, but outside of the school,” said Fogo.
Quite a history
Local historian John Englesby also has a strong connection to Morrisonville Elementary. His grandfather owned the lot next to where the school was built, was a member of the school board back then and was instrumental in bringing the project to fruition.
At one time, Morrisonville was a thriving railroad town, according to Englesby. The big cash crop initially was tobacco. Early settlers, mostly Norwegians, made education a top priority. According to Englesby’s book “Morrisonville: Origin and Early History,” initial school sessions took place in the homes of pupils, who were taught by a woman in the summer and a man in the winter.
The first school building was built with logs. It sat beside a creek one mile south of Morrisonville. Then, when the school district was formed in the 1880s, a frame structure was constructed at the four corners west of town, which was later transported into the village and placed on Sanderson Street, according to the book. A one-room schoolhouse, it was able to house 25 students.
In 1895, another frame school building was constructed on Willow Street. A two-story structure, it was larger and featured a bell tower, with three classrooms for many years.
It was torn down in 1918 to make way for a new brick school building, as classes were held in the hall above Morrison Brothers’ Hardware Store during construction.
When finished, it had three large rooms for grades 1-9 on the second floor for instruction, according to Englesby’s book. There were two levels and Fogo said there were always three classrooms, but the grade configurations often changed. They were divided by folding doors.
When the doors were opened, Englesby writes that it created a large hall, which was used for Christmas programs, community events and graduation ceremonies. It also had a stage at one end, which Englesby said was also used as a library area, and the first floor of the school had rooms for domestic science and manual training. There was also a gym and a fully-equipped kitchen.
Englesby said the last addition came in the 1960s, when a gymnasium was added, which became a cafeteria.
Coming together
While many will be sentimental about the old school building, it’s the people that made Morrisonville Elementary special, according to the workers and residents.
Teachers like Fogo, Gina Buettner and the recently deceased Susan Jenkins will be remembered by former students. So will janitors Jerry and Ellen Lapp, who just retired.
And then there was Myrt Anderson, the longtime cook who was inducted into the Norski Walk of Honor in 2009. Fogo recalls Anderson making a birthday cake every month for kids who had birthdays that month. Even those who had summer birthdays got their cake, too. Fogo also said there was an end-of-the-year picnic set up by Anderson, with hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill.
Repas recalled how Anderson used to wake up at 3 a.m. to make Thanksgiving dinner for the staff, making four turkeys to feed everyone.
“She was the cook for many, many years,” said Repas. “Everybody liked her.”
Fogo added, “Those were just good times together with kids and families. They became your family, too.”
Lots of field trips were part of the educational experience, according to Fogo. She remembers the whole school packing together in one bus. Later, parents would drive separately. Cave of the Mounds was one destination.
Fogo also brought up a social studies unit kids in the school did on their neighborhoods and the town as a whole. With the help of Englesby, they talked to Morrisonville senior citizens about what it was like in the past. They heard about catching the train to go to high school and the first female baseball team to win state.
Fall was a special time at the school. There was a maple tree that would lose it leaves. When that happened, students raked up them into piles. Then, they got to jump in them.
“The kids loved that,” said Fogo. “And then we talked about the tree and why it was doing that. We always did Earth Day and cleaned up around the community. The kids loved that, too.”
One thing Fogo said she’ll miss is how the students and staff all took an interest in each other. She emphasized how younger students idolized older kids, and how they each had a buddy who would look out for them. Also, Fogo got to see her students grow up at Morrisonville.
To the community, the school building is an icon, said Fogo. It fostered a sense of community. Fogo thinks the kids will have an easier time adjusting at Yahara Elementary than the Morrisonville parents and teachers. She hopes the playground will be kept and maintained, because kids will play there after school.
“I’m just going to miss the activity and having kids around,” said Fogo.
Changes, opportunities
Lovick supported the move to close the school, saying it was the fiscally responsible thing to do. She noted that the building had its limitations and that its students didn’t have the same access to opportunities as others in the district.
It was a hard decision, though. Lovick feels that the situation was handled thoughtfully, as Morrisonville parents were asked for their input. But, when fewer than 30 students signed up to attend Morrisonville during early enrollment, the writing was on the wall. Enrollment at the school sometimes approached 100 students.
Runez knows the community will “miss that tight-knit, welcoming environment that existed at Morrisonville.”
For decades, the school provided a center to bring rural farm families together, said Runez. He added that it was a school that had strong parental support and engagement.
“When the school needed something, they stepped up,” said Runez. “There was never a shortage of parents and family members coming in.”
In his visits, Runez said it was the people and the staff that made it a great school.
Looking ahead, though, the transition to Yahara will yield more programming to support those Morrisonville students. Runez also said they will be able to make new friends at Yahara Elementary, too.
“There are going to be new opportunities for them in transferring to a new learning environment,” said Runez.
