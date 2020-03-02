Finn Sullivan, a 10-year-old from DeForest, has inspired the Madison Fire Department to acquire oxygen masks designed for animals.
Sullivan wrote a letter to Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis encouraging the Madison department and fire departments all around Wisconsin to purchase the specialized equipment.
The Madison Fire Department will place the masks it acquired into service on Command Car 31, which responds to all structural fires in the City of Madison.
There will be an event Tuesday, March 3, at 4 p.m. at Madison First Station 1, 316 W. Dayton St., to mark the occasion.
