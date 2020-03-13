DeForest Area High School science teacher Kristyn Joyes, has been awarded a fellowship from Field Day Lab at UW-Madison. This award recognizes Ms. Joyes’s excellence in teaching and commitment to innovation in the classroom.
As part of the fellowship, Joyes will work as part of a team to design a dashboard that will provide teachers with feedback about students in their class who are playing an educational game. The dashboard will initially be implemented for Field Day Lab’s game Lakeland, a science-based, systems-thinking game about algae and phosphorous, but will eventually be deployed to all of the games in the high school library allowing teachers a glimpse into the minds of their learners.
Joyes will leverage her expertise by helping to develop an initial design blueprint and providing her insights as an expert educator. Then Joyes will test the implementation of the dashboard with students, providing vital feedback that will influence the final design.
The fellowship launched on March 5 with a celebration and design workshop in Madison. At this two-day event, Ms. Joyes worked alongside other teacher fellows, systems scientists, data scientists, education theorists, and game designers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.