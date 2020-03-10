David Haas, accounting teacher at DeForest Area High School, has been awarded a 2019 Accounting Career Awareness Grant from the Wisconsin Institute of Certified Public Accountants (WICPA) Educational Foundation Inc.
Haas will use the grant for his students to tour Miller Park and the Fiserv Forum to learn about accounting careers in the professional sports industry.
Wisconsin high school accounting and business teachers who attended the WICPA High School Educators Accounting Symposium on Nov. 15, 2019, were eligible to apply for an accounting career awareness grant from the WICPA Educational Foundation. Haas was one of 32 teachers to receive a grant.
Many of the grant projects involve multiple teachers, administrators, college or technical school faculty, and CPAs. The foundation encourages teachers to be innovative with their grant activities and to share the activities with other teachers.
“The WICPA Educational Foundation’s Accounting Career Awareness Grant Program is an exciting opportunity for teachers and students to explore a variety of career opportunities available to those with an accounting degree,” said Michael E. Friedman, CPA, former president of the WICPA Educational Foundation. “It also reminds them that accounting can be fun.”
The WICPA Educational Foundation supports programs to improve awareness of the accounting profession and ensure the advancement and vitality of the profession.
