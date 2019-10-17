Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to two crashes overnight that resulted in the arrest of the driver.
Just after 9 p.m., a single-vehicle crash on Vinburn Road in the town of Bristol, led to the arrest of Jeremy J. Nooyen, age 36, of Sun Prairie. The 1997 GMC Sierra he was driving left the roadway and ended up in the ditch. Nooyen was located near the crash and was booked in to the Dane County Jail on his fifth offense OWI.
At 11:52 pm, deputies responded to a rollover crash on US Hwy. 151 at CTH VV in the town of Bristol. The driver, Kenneth B. McNeal, age 55, of Sun Prairie, sustained significant, but non-life threatening injuries when he was ejected from his 1997 Lexus ES300.
The investigation revealed McNeal was travelling southbound on US Hwy. 151 when he drove onto the west shoulder, then over-corrected and lost control. His vehicle came back across the southbound lanes, entered the median and rolled several times coming to rest in the northbound lanes. McNeal was transported to a local hospital where he was admitted for his injuries. He was cited for OWI-1st offense. Northbound US Hwy. 151 was shut down for approximately one hour.
