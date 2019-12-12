DeForest’s Cassie Dietrick will be one of the hundreds of students to complete their University of Wisconsin-Madison studies by walking across the Kohl Center stage at winter commencement on Sunday, Dec. 15.
According to a press release from UW-Madison, she was named as one of the notable graduates of the class, as she continued her schooling while deployed to Afghanistan as a tech sergeant in the Wisconsin Air National Guard from July to November of this year.
Dietrick completed five courses through BSN@Home, an online program at the UW School of Nursing for registered nurses who already have a two-year associate’s degree and want to get a four-year nursing degree.
Following graduation, Dietrick looks to continue working as a nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
As she studied in Afghanistan, Dietrick performed maintenance on a flight line seven days a week for 12-hour shifts.
The mother of two young children, Dietrick volunteers as a Basic Life Support instructor for the Air Force Base at Truax Field in Madison.
