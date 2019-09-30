Stretched a bit thin, the escort driver program at the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center could use some help.
“We help a lot of people get to their medical appointments, so they don’t have to pay for a taxi,” said Anita Brown-Huber, volunteer coordinator at the center.
Right now, Brown-Huber said the local program has about regular drivers. Others also help when they can, but have limited schedules.
“Some are snowbirds,” said Brown-Huber. “Most of the drivers are retired, so they often have health issues of their own.”
Brown-Huber is trying to get the word out that the center needs to recruit new volunteer drivers to take older adults to medical appointments in Dane County. Those in need of the service don’t have access to a vehicle, bus or friends or family who could transport them. Volunteers can be any age, as long as they have a good driving record and insurance.
The job is ideal for stay-at-home moms, who are able to bring their kids along for the ride, according to Brown-Huber. It’s also good for those with part-time jobs. She also said she’d like to encourage more businesses to get their employees involved.
Nora Geach has been an escort driver for about a year and a half.
“I think it’s very rewarding,” said Geach. “It gives you a sense of well-being, that you’re helping someone even if it’s only driving someone back and forth from a medical appointment.”
Even before she joined the program, Geach had been driving ladies from the building where she lives to where they needed to go.
“I enjoy doing things for people,” said Geach. “I love driving, and I thought I could put my driving skills to better use.”
Those interested can apply through RSVP of Dane County. Geach said she went to an RSVP site in Madison to apply and was hired on the spot. Not only is Geach an escort driver for the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center, but she also drives for Vets Helping Vets.
“I love doing it,” said Geach. “I get to meet such interesting people. It keeps me occupied. I love driving, period. I don’t like sitting around my apartment.”
DeForest Community and Senior Center escort drivers have driven more than 13,000 miles for a total of 648 trips, adding up to 929 hours for 2018. The center’s escort driver program has been going for over 20 years.
Brown-Huber said the appointment-to-driver ratio is really high. She said there are days when as many as five people call wanting rides. Sometimes, they double up. They’ve also had to pull drivers transporting home-delivered meals. That’s an option Brown-Huber doesn’t like using.
But, they make do with what they have. Brown-Huber said that so far they haven’t had to turn anybody away.
“Sometimes, the week will go along fine, but then there are weeks when we have 20 appointments and only three available drivers,” said Brown-Huber.
On a typical ride, an escort driver will provide door-to-door service. For lengthy appointments, however, another driver may be called in to take a user home afterward.
In her appeal to the community, Brown-Huber said volunteers interested in being escort drivers do not have to live in the DeForest-Windsor area, although it is helpful. She said the number of drivers for the program has been remained consistent over the years, but added that there haven’t been a lot of new ones joining up.
“The ones that have been doing it have been doing it for a long time,” said Brown-Huber.
Drivers can be reimbursed for mileage at the standard rate through RSVP, but the benefits are more intangible. They help seniors with socialization and get to hear their stories while getting to know their passengers.
“All of my drivers really enjoy it,” said Brown-Huber. “They like being able to drive them around and have conversations with riders. For some, that might be the only person they talk to during the day.”
Riders appreciate the assistance, according to Brown-Huber.
“Whenever I talk to them on the phone, they are so grateful,” said Brown-Huber. “They’re amazed they can use the service for things like a rehabilitation appointment without having to rely on family to figure it out.”
