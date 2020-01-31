DeForest’s Kayla Doucette was among more than 2,400 Coastal Carolina University students named to the dean's list for the Fall 2019 semester.
That's nearly 20 percent of the student body with a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the spring semester. An additional 802 students were named to the President's List for achieving a 4.0 GPA during the spring semester.
Doucette is a marine science major.
