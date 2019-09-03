St. Olaf Catholic Church Fall Festival is coming up.
On Saturday, Oct. 5, the “Holy Hustle,” a 5K run/2M walk, will take place. Registration runs from 7-7:45 a.m. Forms are available at the church office and at www.SaintOlafChurch.org. The race starts at 8 a.m., and the course begins and ends at St. Olaf Catholic Church, at 615 Jefferson Street in DeForest.
There will be a chicken and ham buffet style dinner on Sunday, Oct. 6. Food will be served 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Carry-outs are available. Cost: Adults $11; Children (4-12) $5.50; and kids three and under, free.
A raffle will be held for a grand prize of $5,000 cash, plus over 68 other prizes totaling $7,400, including a Ladies Pop Pendant & Jewel kit donated by Skalitzky Jewelers.
Other activities include: silent auction; kid games; baked goods, including Sinsinawa Bread; crafts/jewelry; and food stand.
