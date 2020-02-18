New administrative offices for the DeForest Area School District could provide visitors more privacy.
Now located in the Holum Education Center on Holum Street, the offices will be moving to DeForest Area Middle School after renovations approved by voters last April as part of a package of referendum projects are finished.
Talks with Eppstein Uhen Architects have touched on a number of topics, as school officials look to identify ways to enhance stakeholders’ experiences with the district. Shielding visitors from prying eyes was high on the list.
“We talked a lot about privacy,” said Debbie Brewster, the district’s school/community relations coordinator, during a referendum update at the Feb. 10 school board meeting. “We don’t really have that here. When visitors are here, they have to sit out in the hall.”
Meetings between the public and staff require confidentiality, said Brewster.
She added, “We want to elevate the trust we have from our students, parents and staff in the office,” and said the architects took what they said and have put it into action.
Creating private waiting areas for families and staff to meet is part of the plan. Brewster said a variety of meeting areas is needed that can accommodate three to four people. Flexibility is important, as the spaces should allow everyone to work collaboratively.
EAU started with employing a different strategy with planning the new administrative offices. Whereas others involved visioning groups to note what staff want out of the designs for their schools, the architects are focusing on workplace strategies.
Staff from both the district offices and the middle school are meeting with EUA to design spaces at the facility, which will house seventh and eighth grade students. There will be a hallway that runs along the back of new district offices, which will be walled off from the rest of the school. However, there will be a door to the Information Technology help area.
Design work will continue through spring, with remodeling scheduled to begin in the summer of 2021.
Staff at district offices were surveyed about the project. Brewster said 28 of 31 staff responded. They were asked to describe district culture in general and district office culture. They were prompted to respond to questions about how welcoming the district is, how separate staff are from each other and how collaboratively they work together.
A mix of heavy and light renovation work will take place at the middle school.
School officials want to see a combination of different sized spaces.
“We’re trying to create flexible open spaces to accommodate growth,” said Superintendent Eric Runez, explaining the ideas going into the design of the middle school project.
