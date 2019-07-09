The Dane County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind citizens that work crews showing up on your door step uninvited and offering to do things like asphalt work or painting and other home improvement jobs can be scammers.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is aware of a crew posing as an asphalt paving business operating in western Dane County during the first week of July. The crew is alleged to have attempted to fraudulently charge residents an exorbitant cost for laying low cost recycled asphalt.
Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating and asking that if anyone had contact with this crew to call our tip line at (608) 284-6900.
Many homeowners have had the experience of a person or crew of people stopping by to say they have leftover asphalt or paint from a nearby job, and offer a “deal!”
In general, these crews are working with undesirable materials, and when the work has been completed, the property owner is given an exorbitant bill. At times, these crews have been intimidating and will target the elderly. If you or someone you know is approached by one of these crews, decline their services and if possible, write down the license plate of the vehicle. If you have an incident you’d like to report, please call (608) 255-2345, which is a non-emergency number for the Dane County Communications Center.
