The nonprofit Women’s Place and Resource Center in DeForest is holding a Zumbathon fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Comfort Inn and Suites.
The Zumbathon will take place between 1-3 p.m. A silent auction will accompany the event and run between 1-5 p.m. There will be a $10 donation at the door.
The Women’s Place and Resource Center is a new nonprofit facility designed to assist women in the process of spiritual, personal and professional development.
