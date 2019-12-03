Public is invited to learn more about State Patrol duties and career opportunities
Citizens can learn more about the Wisconsin State Patrol’s many career opportunities and responsibilities during an open house at the DeForest State Patrol post, 911 W. North St., DeForest, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Troopers, inspectors, a K9 officer and drone pilot will be present, along with crash reconstruction experts, members of the Dignitary Protection and Honor Guard units. People interested in a State Patrol career must apply online and the deadline is Jan. 12, 2020. More information is available at wistatepatroljobs.com.
“We strongly encourage men and women from all cultural and educational backgrounds to consider a rewarding career in law enforcement,” said State Patrol Captain Jason Zeeh, Commander of the State Patrol’s Southwest Region. “We’re looking for people who enjoy a challenge, like variety and flexibility in their job duties, and who find satisfaction in serving their state and community.”
The post is located on County Hwy. V, near the exit off I-39/90/94.
No law enforcement experience is required to apply. Those accepted into the State Patrol Academy receive six months of paid training and graduate ready to serve as troopers or inspectors. Troopers enforce traffic laws, help stranded motorists, respond to incidents and assist at community events. State Patrol inspectors have similar duties and authorities, but also help ensure that commercial motor vehicles and drivers are operating legally and safely.
