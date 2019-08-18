A driver involved in a car theft in the City of Madison was pursued by a Dane County deputy in the Village of Windsor on Friday morning and is still missing.
The incident occurred at approximately 11:52 a.m., as a deputy observed a black 2008 Mercedes sedan on Traveler Trail in Windsor. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the City of Madison earlier in the day.
The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the vehicle fled. After a very short pursuit the fleeing vehicle failed to negotiate a turn on Charlie Grimm Road at Golf Drive and struck a culvert.
The driver reportedly fled on foot and the juvenile passenger was taken into custody. The passenger was not injured crash and it is not believed that the driver sustained any injury. The passenger was turned over to family.
A search was conducted in the area and a reverse 911 was sent to area residents asking that they call 911 should they see the driver. The missing driver is a teenage black male wearing a white hoodie, under a white shirt and camo colored pants. He was last seen in the Lake Windsor area near Oak Lane.
