Jacqueline Hanson of Deforest performed with the Ripon College Symphonic Wind Ensemble on Nov. 17. Hanson plays percussion.
Hanson, class of 2023 at Ripon College, is majoring in Undeclared. Hanson's parents are Jason and Stacey Hanson of DeForest.
The Ripon College Symphonic Wind Ensemble performed in Demmer Recital Hall, C.J. Rodman Center for the Arts. Tobin Shucha, assistant professor of music, was the conductor, and Deb MacKenzie was the pianist.
The program included "Courtly Airs and Dances," by Ron Nelson; "Komm', Susser Tod" (Come, Sweet Death), by Johann Sebastian Bach; "Satiric Dances" for a comedy by Aristophanes, by Norman Dello Joio; "Elsa's Procession to the Cathedral" from "Lohengrin," by Richard Wagner; "The Purple Carnival," by Harry L. Alford; and "Danza Final (Malambo)" from "Estancia," by Alberto Ginastera.
