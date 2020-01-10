A number of students from the DeForest-Windsor area were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester.
Those from DeForest include: Taylor Fox; Avery Grams; Afton Gray; Brooke Harmon; Emily Hron; Riley Jacobs; Jacob Kerl; Trey Kirchberg; Jimmy Klein; Autumn Manzi; Ethan Martin; Jennifer Miller; Teegan Pickarts; Kyle Reilly; Lynzy Schnell; Garret Van Beek; Katelyn Walsh; Abby Williams; and Jacob Wohler.
Among the students from Windsor listed were: Kevin Loose; Lucas Murray; Riley Redfern; George Soucek; Ryan Switzky; and Tyler Switzky.
These students received a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
"We're proud to congratulate all those hardworking students who earned Dean's List recognition for the fall semester," said interim Provost Greg Cook. "UW-Whitewater is a university that strives for excellence, and these students have embraced that mindset. Their placement on the Dean's List is a reflection of their strong record of academic achievement in classrooms, laboratories and out in the field."
The Registrar's Office reports 3,755 students were selected for the Dean's List for the fall semester. About 12,400 students are currently enrolled at the university's Whitewater and Rock County campuses.
