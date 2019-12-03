The schedule is set for DeForest Area Winterfest Weekend 2019, which runs Dec. 6-8. Here’s a listing of the events:
Friday, Dec. 6
DeForest Park & Recreation Candlelight Hike, 5-7 p.m.
Explore the ¾ mile candle lite loop at Western Green Park on our own self-paced hike. After your hike stop by the shelter to enjoy free hot chocolate & s’mores and warm up at the bonfire. We will also have face painting, photo booth and the DAHS Choir will be performing at 6 pm.
Saturday, Dec. 7
There will be a Holiday Bake Sale and Arts & Craft Sale at Christian Faith Moravian Church, 805 Holum St., from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. From 8:30-10:30 a.m., the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center, 505 N. Main St., will host Cinnamon Rolls with Santa, sponsored by Settlers Bank. At 2 p.m., the Jeffrey Hollander Piano Concert will take place at the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center. It is sponsored by Fortifi Bank. A craft fair, with live entertainment and treats, will take place at the DeForest Area Middle School, 404 Yorktown Rd., from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. It is sponsored by the DeForest Area Music Boosters. The DeForest Area Public Library, at 203 Library St., has two events, including a Make & Take Ornaments session between 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and a free family movie from 1:30-3:15 p.m. Genesis Hair & Day Spa, at 148 Market St., will celebrate 40 years of business by serving hot cocoa and cookies and doing glitter tattoos and serve and product demonstrations. Shellac manicure vouchers will be given to the first 10 people. There will be a craft & bake sales from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Lord of Love Lutheran Church, 100 Paradise Circle. At the Windsor Village Hall, 4084 Mueller Rd., people can decorate gingerbread houses and gift bags, and there will be snowman games.
Sunday, Dec. 8
At 2 p.m. at the DeForest Area Public Library, in the Community Room, Ken Lonnquist & his Merry Troupe will be performing Old Befana.
