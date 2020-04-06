The DeForest Area Public Library is closed to the public until at least April 24 in accordance with Gov. Evers’ Safer at Home order. During this time, you can still access some of our resources and programs online. Library staff members are available to provide assistance by email (deforestlibrary@deforestlibrary.org) or Facebook messenger.
The building and phones are not currently being staffed. Check out our website www.deforestlibrary.org, Facebook, or Instagram for information.
• Memoir Writers – Thursday, April 9 and 23 at 1 p.m. – via email. Contact jhenze@deforestlibrary.org
• Dewey Stitchers Knit/Crochet/Fiber Arts Group Thursday, April 9 and 23 at 6 p.m. – via Zoom. Contact jhenze@deforestlibrary.org
• Dragonwood Readers Book Club discuss Love & Other Consolation Prizes on Friday, April 10 at 9:30 a.m. – Via Zoom. Contact jhenze@deforestlibrary.org
• Children’s Story Hour – Monday, April 13 at 10 a.m. – Facebook live
• Coloring for Adults – Monday, April 13 at 6 p.m. – via Zoom. Contact jhenze@deforestlibrary.org
• Time for Bed Storytime – Monday, April 13 at 7 p.m. – Facebook
• Qigong Class with Nancy Osley – Tuesday, April 14 at 9:30 a.m. – video on Facebook
• Children’s Tiny Tot Time – Wednesday, April 15 at 10 a.m. – Facebook live
• Whimsical Bookworms Book Club discuss Jane Eyre on Thursday, April 16 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Contact jhenze@deforestlibrary.org
