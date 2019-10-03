Concerns about possible flooding had Village of DeForest officials monitoring overnight rains Tuesday, Oct. 1, into Wednesday, Oct. 2.
It appears few issues arose, despite heavy downpours.
"We had to close a portion of Western Green Trail (Wednesday) morning due to high water, but other than that there was no damage or flooding issues," said Corie Hoffman, the communications director for the village. "Some residents experienced isolated, private property challenges, but the village’s stormwater system handled the amount of rain without issue.
Potential flooding was discussed during the DeForest Village Board’s Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 1, as the body was discussing the village’s Stormwater Master Plan. There was a flash flood warning for the area from the National Weather Service. Sand bags were available from the village.
DeForest Chief of Police James Olson said his staff has been briefed about the weather and what to look for while out on patrol. The information will be passed on to those starting their shifts at 10 or 11 p.m.
“If something should happen, we’ll be prepared,” said Olson.
The situation isn’t similar to that which caused last spring’s flooding in the area. A massive melt off was to blame then, said village officials.
Trustee Jane Cahill Wolfgram asked if they were currently more concerned about rising water along the Yahara River. Director of Public Works Kelli Bialkowski said they were monitoring all potential flooding areas.
Village officials said there may be some backyards that are challenged and that there may be some localized flooding, but any that occurs should disappear quickly. It was noted that a 100-year-rain event would amount to 6.6 inches of rain in a 24-hour period.
“Looking at this, we’re not getting very nervous,” said Bialkowski.
