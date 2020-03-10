DeForest native Richard Henert has been picked at the DeForest Area School District next athletic and activities director, replacing the outgoing Mike McHugh.
McHugh is retiring June 30 after a long career serving the district, with Henert officially set to begin his new role on July 1 as part of a transition plan over the next several months.
Henert was born and raised in DeForest, graduating from the high school in 1997. His parents, Martin and Ellen, still live in DeForest. Henert participated in a number of community youth programs and was actively involved in high school soccer, golf, football, drama and DECA, among other activities.
Henert earned his undergraduate degree in physical education, adaptive physical education and coaching from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse where he also played football, gained experience working in the intramural athletics department, and met his wife, Gillian. His professional teaching career started at Ticasuk Brown Elementary School outside Fairbanks, Alaska, where he also coached football and track at North Pole High School.
Henert was later hired to become the head football coach at North Pole High School and moved to teach history and physical education there. While in Alaska, Henert was selected as Alaska Football Coach of the Year and UWL Alumni Coach of the Year in 2008. He was also nominated for the Alaska BP Teacher of the Year twice, served on the Alaska Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance, and worked with Special Olympics Alaska.
In 2016, Richard took over as athletic and activities coordinator at Kingston High School in Kingston, Washington. During his tenure there, he oversaw the school’s 17 athletic programs and more than 15 different activity groups.
KHS athletics participated in the Olympic League and the West Central District with wrestling, gymnastics, volleyball, and golf.
Keen on building community connections, Henert was actively involved in Rotary and the Kingston Chamber of Commerce. Richard has a master’s degree in educational leadership and has certified athletic administrator credentials.
Richard and Gillian and their two children, 13-yar-old Thomas and 10-year-old Cadence, will be moving closer to family and friends in the Midwest.
“It is a great honor for me to take my experiences and leadership to serve the community that raised me. I look forward to the years of opportunity and professional growth ahead to help future Norskies reach their potential just as I was built up by so many who served me,” said Richard.
