DeForest-Windsor area students have earned Semester Honors for the Fall 2019 semester at Edgewood College. Fulltime students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for this honor.
They include: Brittni Alexander of Windsor; Emily Dailey, of DeForest; Jamie Denlinger, of DeForest; Maija Fredrick, of DeForest; Samantha Gabris, of DeForest; Mia Jenkins, of DeForest; Cassidy Kloos, of DeForest; Ariana Manghera, of DeForest; Skylar Olson, of DeForest; Brishel Paulman, of DeForest; Chelsea Saldana, of DeForest; Karly Stuttgen, of Windsor; Jennifer Todd, of De Forest; and Kaitlyn Wojcik, of DeForest.
The following are students have been named to the dean's list at Edgewood College for the Fall 2019 semester: Jamie Denlinger, of DeForest; Ariana Manghera, of DeForest; Jennifer Todd, of DeForest; and Kaitlyn Wojcik, of DeForest.
