The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has made public the names of undergraduate students receiving semester honors for the fall 2019 semester, including some from DeForest and Rio.
Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all "A" grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages. Students are listed by the county claimed as place of permanent residence.
All were full-time students in the fall term, earning 12 or more credits of graded coursework. This list includes students attending all four UW-Green Bay campuses (Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc, Sheboygan).
From DeForest, those receiving honors were: Georgi Stafslien, semester honors; Danielle McCoy, semester highest honors; Ellie Newman, semester highest honors; and Ryan Ramminger, semester highest honors.
Two students from Rio received honors. They were: Danielle Bagwell, semester honors; and Noah Samuelsen, semester high honors.
