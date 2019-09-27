A score of 34 on the ACT college entrance exam is nothing to sneeze at.
DeForest Area High School senior Brennan O’Brion thought he could do better, and he did, getting a perfect 36 the second time around.
“I kept taking practice tests over and over again, getting used to it, getting more comfortable, finding a strategy that worked for me,” said O’Brion.
O’Brion said he thought everything went well when he took the test again, but he said he couldn’t imagine scoring a 36. When he opened the correspondence informing him he’d achieved a perfect composite score, O’Brion was dumbfounded.
“When I saw 36, I couldn’t believe my eyes,” said O’Brion. “It took me a couple of minutes. You don’t expect it when it comes.”
On his first crack at the ACT, the area that kept his score down was science. That’s surprising considering his academic and family background.
“Science was significantly worse than the others,” said O’Brion. “I wanted to see if I could get that bumped up.”
Mission accomplished, as O’Brion got a 36 in both reading and science, while scoring a 35 in math and English. That gave him a composite score of 36, the highest score possible on the ACT.
One day, O’Brion hopes to go into the field of science for a career. Initially, O’Brion thought he was most interested in physics and chemistry. The precision of physics was appealing, but he’s also found that he enjoys the less precise experimental field of biology. He also has an educational background in engineering and has taken multiple computer programming courses, along with high-level calculus. So, math is also a possibility.
As of now, he’s not sure which area appeals to him the most. That’s what this senior year is for. He wants to explore as much as he can about science before making a decision.
Toward that end, O’Brion is currently taking an Advanced Placement C course in electricity and magnetism. A year ago, he studied mechanics in another AP C course, tackling such big topics as gravity and energy. His enthusiasm for science is infectious.
“I absolutely love my classes,” said O’Brion.
Outside of the classroom, O’Brion has also kept busy. He’s competed in cross country all four years of high school, and he’s planning on doing the same in track and field this spring in the distance-running events.
In the summer of 2018, O’Brion served as a leadership tutor for Camp Invention for the DeForest Area School District, helping teach group of younger kids.
Even more impressive, O’Brion spent a week as a laboratory volunteer at the University of Illinois at Chicago Neurophysiology Laboratory, working with Professor Anna Lysakowski. O’Brion’s grandfather Jay Goldberg, who died this past summer, was well-known for his work in the field of neurophysiology at the same university. Goldberg and Lysakowski were colleagues and collaborators there, and Goldberg, who was especially interested in vertical acceleration, worked with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
During the experience, O’Brion witnessed how a laboratory works. He helped with the data work, going through past sets of it to find errors, make corrections and report on how the errors occurred.
Working with mice, Lysakowski is studying the vestibular system and its connection to Meniere’s disease, an inner-ear disorder that can result in hearing loss and dizzy spells associated with vertigo.
Along with organizing and reviewing data, O’Brion assisted with experiments and was able to photograph a mole rat cochlea using an expensive and precise scanning electron microscope.
O’Brion said it felt good helping to advance science in whatever way he could and being a part of “making progress for a greater goal.”
He’s doing the same in school, as a member of the National Honor Society. O’Brion was elected as a National Honor Society niche leader. Additionally, he’s been a program leader and tutor for the DeForest Middle School Math Tutoring Services, assisting struggling students and recruiting volunteer tutors for the program. As a Norski mentor, O’Brion has conducted freshman orientation, helping incoming students transition to high school.
O’Brion isn’t taking it easy as a senior. Five of his six classes are Advanced Placement courses, and he’s serving as a lab assistant for physics teacher Bill Jameson. O’Brion isn’t sure where he’s going to college yet. Johns Hopkins and the University of Chicago are possibilities, as are the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Princeton.
Until he makes a decision on colleges, O’Brion simply plans on exploring more opportunities for learning.
“I just want to get the maximum amount of this year,” said O’Brion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.