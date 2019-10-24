A crash near DeForest early Thursday morning resulted in an overturned semi on southbound I-39, causing injuries and traffic delays.
According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the accident happened at 4:18 a.m. An SUV was traveling in the center lane going south on I-39 when it struck a deer. The vehicle lost power and became disabled in the center lane with no lights.
Shortly thereafter, a semi struck the car. According to a press release from the WDOT, the semi driver stated he didn’t see the stalled vehicle until it was too late. While trying to evade the car, the semi struck the backside of it, sending the SUV against the median wall in a perpendicular state.
The semi swerved out of control and came to a stop when the tractor stopped on the median wall. The tractor was on its side across all three lanes, which were covered by debris for around 300 feet between the resting vehicles.
The 59-year-old driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries, according to the WDOT. Sun Prairie EMS checked him over and he was released on-scene. The semi driver was uninjured, according to the WDOT, but a 48-year-old passenger in the sleeper birth at the time of the crash was thrown around the cab, sustained minor injuries and was transported by Madison Fire to St. Mary’s Hospital.
The semi spilled diesel fuel and other fluids following the crash. Fire and two companies worked together to put out oil dry and contain the spill as much as possible, according to the WDOT. The Department of Natural Resources was notified.
Assisting agencies included Dane County Sheriff’s Department, Dane County Fire Department, Sun Prairie EMS, Dane County Highway Department, Badger State Towing, Liberty Towing, and Department of Natural Resources.
The names of the semi driver and passenger are being withheld pending notification of family. The driver of the SUV was William Shaw, a 46-year-old male from Iowa Park, Texas.
According to Channel3000.com, the two left lanes of I-39 were still blocked as of 8 a.m. Thursday, although the two right lanes have reopened.
Traffic on southbound I-39 into Madison is being rerouted at Hwy. 19, east to Hwy. 51 south, then back onto the interstate.
The closure is expected to last more than two hours and affect the morning commute.
