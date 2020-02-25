Two area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December.
De Forest's Alex Olver received a bachelor of science, with an exercise and sport science major: exercise science - pre-professional track; CSH individualized option (BS) and honors.
Windsor's Lydia Schuchardt received a bachelor of science, accountancy major, and honors.
