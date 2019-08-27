The natural beauty and abundant amenities of the Yahara River will be celebrated for the 10th year in a row at Yahara Riverfest on Saturday, Sept. 7.
A day of outdoor exploration, the event features nature-themed activities, live music, petting zoo and amphibian exhibits, as well as food and beer.
It begins at noon at Conservancy Commons Park, 6822 Yellowwood Lane in DeForest.
Something new has been added to the lineup: DrumPower of Madison. A West African traditional, Afro-Cuban and Afro-Brazilian drumming group, DrumPower will provide an interactive performance.
An amphibian exhibit by the Madison Herpetology Society will give kids a hands-on experience of river life, and there will be a fishing clinic provided by the Friends of the Yahara River Headwaters, with prizes for the biggest and smallest fish caught.
Other activities at this year’s event include: Prairie Thunder Cloggers; rubber duck decoration and race down river; backyard bass fishing game; pumpkin decorating; wagon rides on the Upper Yahara River Trail; and crafts. Live music will be provided by Tracy Jane Comer.
Kids meals will be available during family activities, along with offerings from several food trucks. Fall-inspired beer and wine will be sold by the DeForest Area Chamber of Commerce.
For more on Yahara Riverfest, visit www.yaharariverfest.com
